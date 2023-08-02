CABOT – The Benton Panthers golf team dominated in last season’s 5A State Championships, and despite starting this season without two of its top four players, the Panthers would take a second-place finish at the Panther Invitational in Cabot on Monday. Even more impressively, sophomore Paxton Lane, leading the Panthers in scoring average as a freshman and All-State selection last season, dominated the field on Monday shooting a career-best 9-under 63 at Greystone Country Club in Cabot.
Benton’s Lane hot out of the gate
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
