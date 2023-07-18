BENTON – Once committing to the Arkansas Razorbacks and de-committing his junior season, Benton senior-to-be 4-star All-State running back Braylen Russell narrowed his list to three from 17 scholarship offers, according to 247sports.com. South Carolina and Tennessee joined the Razorbacks as his final three and on Friday Russell made his decision at the Benton High School cafeteria.
Benton’s Russell recommits to Hogs
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
