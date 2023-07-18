BRAYLEN RUSSELL

Surrounded by his family, Benton Panther running back Braylen Russell puts on a Razorbacks cap in recommitting to the Hogs this past Friday at the Benton High School cafeteria. 

BENTON – Once committing to the Arkansas Razorbacks and de-committing his junior season, Benton senior-to-be 4-star All-State running back Braylen Russell narrowed his list to three from 17 scholarship offers, according to 247sports.com. South Carolina and Tennessee joined the Razorbacks as his final three and on Friday Russell made his decision at the Benton High School cafeteria. 

