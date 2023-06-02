Former Benton All-State selection and two-time state champion Shelby Samples wrapped her first college season on the diamond in fine fashion. Just finishing her freshman season with the Mississippi College Lady Choctaws of the Gulf South Conference, Samples would earn National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division II All-American honors, garnering Third Team accolades.
Benton’s Samples earns All-American honors
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
