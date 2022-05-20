The Benton Lady Panthers seniors look to cap their incredible careers with a 5A State Championship Saturday at Lady Panther Park in Benton. Currently on a state-record 63-game win streak, the Lady Panthers play the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles Saturday at 7 p.m. in the state title. Read full feature in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
