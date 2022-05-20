ELANA SCOTT

Benton senior Elana Scott, a starter since her freshman year, gets set to round third base on a home run by Alyssa Houston in a 3-0 win over Mountain Home in the first round of the 5A State Tourney last Thursday in Hot Springs. 

The Benton Lady Panthers seniors look to cap their incredible careers with a 5A State Championship Saturday at Lady Panther Park in Benton. Currently on a state-record 63-game win streak, the Lady Panthers play the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles Saturday at 7 p.m. in the state title. Read full feature in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.