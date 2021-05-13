MEGAN HARDER

Benton senior Megan Harder, 15, competes in a match earlier this season. The Central No. 4 seed Lady Panthers (7-7-2) fell 7-0 to the Searcy Lady Lions 7-0 in the first round of the 5A State Tournament in Siloam Springs Thursday. 

The Benton Lady Panthers soccer team fell 7-0 to the Searcy Lady Lions Thursday in the first round of the 5A State Tournament in Siloam Springs. 

