PEARCY – Playing in makeup matches with the Lake Hamilton Wolves and Lady Wolves late last week in Pearcy, the Lady Panthers handled their business with a 6-0 shutout while the Panthers came away with a 1-1 tie with the Wolves, a definite improvement from their 2-0 loss to Lake Hamilton while going through a tough stretch in March.
Benton soccer earns win, tie on road
- Tony Lenahan
-
- Updated
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Benton sweeps on senior night
- 5-4A District Champs: Bowman, Bermingham too much as Bauxite rolls
- Benton soccer earns win, tie on road
- Bryant brings out brooms
- Hogs hold on, sweep Aggies
- Benton Superintendent discusses Arkansas LEARNS
- Hornets win Central again, ladies 2nd
- Hogs snap skid, eke past Aggies
Most Popular
Articles
- Fake Elon Musk attempts to scam Benton woman
- Mountain Bike Park in the works in Benton
- Former Bryant teacher charged with sexual assault
- Panthers smash competition at South meet
- Benton council creates position of Assistant City Attorney, increases salary of CFO
- Bryant nixes NLR in Central play
- Library, community respond to QC resolution
- Just the facts: Library policies, procedures and the collections
- Bryant Council takes no action on A&P tax proposal
- Saline Symphony Orchestra to host an 'Evening with Mozart'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.