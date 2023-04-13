ERIC PADRON

Benton senior Eric Padron, 17, competes in a match earlier this season. Padron scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win over El Dorado on the road Tuesday. 

EL DORADO – Mired in an 0-3-2 stretch over the past month, the Benton Panthers soccer squad earned big road win Tuesday, hanging on to a 3-2 victory for its first win since sweeping Texarkana to start 5A South play on March 10. The victory puts the Panthers even in conference play at 3-3-2, moving to 3-4-2 overall. 

Tags

Recommended for you