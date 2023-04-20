BRENNAN STERLING

Benton senior Brennan Sterling, 16, competes in a match earlier this season. The Panthers won their third straight match with a 5-1 win over White Hall in 5A South Conference play Tuesday on senior night in Benton. 

BENTON – The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers came away with a 5A South sweep on senior night Tuesday at Panther Stadium in Benton, with the Benton girls opening with a 7-1 victory over the White Hall Lady Bulldogs and the boys beating the Bulldogs 5-1. 

ALLIE STOLL

Benton senior Allie Stoll, 22, competes in a match earlier this season. The Lady Panthers defeated the White Hall Lady Bulldogs 7-1 in 5A South Conference play Tuesday on senior night.

