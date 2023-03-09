CATHERINE HARRIS

Benton senior Catherine Harris, 11, competes in a match earlier this season. The Lady Panthers took a 7-1 win over Texarkana on the road to start 5A South Conference play. 

BENTON – The Benton Lady Panthers shook off a slow start with a 7-1 win to open 5A South Conference action, while the Benton boys started well in a 6-1 win for the league sweep Tuesday in Texarkana. 

