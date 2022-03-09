The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers swept the Lake Hamilton Wolves Monday in nonconference action, with the Lady Panthers winning 8-1 and Panthers 2-1 at Panther Stadium in Benton. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputies respond to fatal accident
- Update: Police ID man killed in Wednesday crash
- Benton School Board to begin interviewing superintendant candidates
- Shannon Hills active shooter identified by SCSO
- Candidate filing period ends for 2022 elections
- Suspects arrested after SCSO investigation
- Saline County Judge Jeff Arey announces retirement
- Woman, man face murder charges in connection with child's death
- 2-vehicle accident reported in Downtown Benton
- Active shooter in custody
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.