Benton freshman Ella Storey, 21, competes against the Bryant Lady Hornets last week. The Lady Panthers defeated Lake Hamilton 8-1 Monday in Benton.

The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers swept the Lake Hamilton Wolves Monday in nonconference action, with the Lady Panthers winning 8-1 and Panthers 2-1 at Panther Stadium in Benton. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.