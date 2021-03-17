MACY SPARKS

Benton sophomore Macy Sparks, 25, competes against Bryant last week. Sparks had an assist in a 7-0 win over the Benton Lady Badgers to open 5A Central Conference play Tuesday in Benton. 

The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers soccer teams swept the Beebe Badgers to open up 5A Central Conference play Tuesday in Benton. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

