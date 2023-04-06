HOT SPRINGS – The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers would get swept in 5A South Conference action Tuesday on the road, with the Lady Panthers dropping their first league match of the year, a 6-2 decision to the Lady Rams, while the Panthers fell 4-0 to Lakeside.
Benton soccer swept in South play
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
