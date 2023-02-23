PRESLEY CHISM

Benton senior Presley Chism, 22, taks a shot in a recent game. Chism scored 12 points in a 67-44 win over the Lakeside Lady Rams Tuesday on senior night at Benton Arena. 

BENTON – The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers celebrated senior night on Tuesday at Benton Arena, with the Lady Panthers pulling away in the third quarter for a 67-44 rout over the Lakeside Lady Rams to stay perfect in the 5A South, while the Panthers would drop a 51-42 decision to the Rams for the senior night split. 

TYRE JEMERSON

Benton senior Tyre Jemerson, 4, goes up for a shot in a recent game. The Panthers fell 51-42 to the Lakeside Rams on senior night Tuesday at Benton Arena. 

