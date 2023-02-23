BENTON – The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers celebrated senior night on Tuesday at Benton Arena, with the Lady Panthers pulling away in the third quarter for a 67-44 rout over the Lakeside Lady Rams to stay perfect in the 5A South, while the Panthers would drop a 51-42 decision to the Rams for the senior night split.
The Lady Panthers won their 13th straight game, including 20 of their past 21, and improve to 23-3 overall, 15-0 in the South which they clinched this past Friday at home.
“We just played really solid, got off to a good start, hit some early shots,” Benton Coach Jerry Chumley said of the senior night win. “Lakeside was ready to play. The came out and ran some good sets, got some good clean looks and some shots. Got off to a good start and then settled in defensively the middle of that first quarter.”
It was back and forth in the first frame with the two teams tied 7-7 at one point before Benton took a 15-10 advantage after one, upping their lead to 11 points at the half.
It was the third quarter when the Lady Panthers pulled away for good, outscoring Lakeside 22-7, leading to yet another league rout.
“That’s where we kind of put it away,” Chumley said of third.
Benton senior Alyssa Houston led the way with 25 points for the Lady Panthers with fellow seniors Madison McIntire adding 17 and Presley Chism 12. That trio of seniors, along with seniors Zayyah Bufford and Addison Davis, have propelled the Lady Panthers to success this season.
“It’s going to be hard to replace those five,” Chumley said. “Not only offensively and defensively, but just as leaders. They’re all leaders in the locker room, leaders on the practice floor and obviously they lead us in games with their play. It was really a year I probably didn’t have to coach as much as I normally would.
“A lot of times in a timeout, I’ve said the least. The girls talk. Just a rare group to come through and knows everything they want to do. They coach themselves and the younger players. It’s going to be hard to replace that group, for sure.”
The Panthers fell in their fifth consecutive game Tuesday with the 51-42 defeat, moving to 13-15 overall, 4-11 in the South with their season winding down tonight vs. the Texarkana Razorbacks in Benton.
Benton had trouble scoring on Tuesday.
“They really packed in a tight matchup zone and a box-and-1 against Terrion (Burgess),” Panther Coach Dexter Hendrix said. “We just struggled to score, went through droughts where we struggled to finish plays. That allowed them to get in transition off our shots. Finishing plays and making shots, especially in the third quarter, was the big difference.”
It’s been those scoring droughts all season that doomed the Panthers this year in losing some close games.
“We’ve been really competitive with just about every team in our conference, but just struggled to get over that hump of scoring the basketball at times,” Hendrix said.
The Panthers will say goodbye to nine seniors tonight, including Jon Bell, Tyre Jemerson, Kyle Payne, Kjuantai “Ball” Hampton, Braydon Washington, Jaden Thornton, Brady Rook, Bryson Seay and Noah Koch.
“We had nine seniors this year, a few guys that didn’t play their junior or sophomore years, but came out this year for us,” Hendrix said. “It was a class that did a lot of good things in a very competitive conference over their high school careers that definitely made an impact. It’s a group we’re going to miss.”
Hendrix is hopeful the Panthers send their seniors off with a W vs. Texarkana tonight. Benton beat the Razorbacks 79-33 on the road on Dec. 16.
“Hopefully we can come out and play well, and get these guys to finish off with a win,” he said.
The Lady Panthers are looking to sweep the South with a win in today’s 6 p.m. tipoff against the Lady Razorbacks. Benton won 70-34 in the first matchup in December.