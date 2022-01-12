ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton junior Alyssa Houston, 32, takes a shot in a game earlier this season. Houston finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in a 53-39 win over Beebe on the road Tuesday.

The Benton Lady Panthers picked up a 53-39 win over the Beebe Lady Badgers on the road Tuesday, while the Panthers took a 39-36 defeat to Beebe to begin 5A Central Conference action in Beebe. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.