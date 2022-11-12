BENTON VBALL SIGNINGS

From left, Benton volleyball players Kenzie Garrett, Henley Hooks and Abigail Lagemann are all smiles after signing to play college volleyball Wednesday at Benton Arena.

A couple of weeks after the Benton Lady Panthers volleyball team took their first state championship since 2009, three seniors inked their way to play at the next level this past Wednesday at Benton Arena. All earning All-State this season, setter Kenzie Garrett, setter/hitter Henley Hooks and hitter Abigail Lagemann all signed to play college volleyball.