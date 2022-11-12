A couple of weeks after the Benton Lady Panthers volleyball team took their first state championship since 2009, three seniors inked their way to play at the next level this past Wednesday at Benton Arena. All earning All-State this season, setter Kenzie Garrett, setter/hitter Henley Hooks and hitter Abigail Lagemann all signed to play college volleyball.
“These young ladies have set a very strong foundation for volleyball and girls athletics at Benton High School,” Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach said.
Both Garrett and Hooks, helping the Lady Panthers to a 76-9 record in their three season, including 29-1 this past year, inked with Arkansas Tech.
Garrett explained why she chose Tech, located in Russellville.
“It was really the coach and the team,” she said. “The coach just made me feel like it was a place I belonged, and the girls welcomed me with open arms. They were constantly asking me questions and making me feel included. The coach is like a second mom to me and I can’t wait to get up there.”
“There were a few places I was visiting and emailing and everything, but none of them felt right for some reason. The second I talked to Coach Kera (Coleman) and stepped on campus, I knew I was going to go there. It was perfect.”
Garrett led the Lady Panthers in assists her senior season, earning All-State and All-State Tournament Team honors. She also led Benton with 80 service aces, which was fifth in the state.
“She’s the hardest worker in our weight room and loves the weight room, one of our strongest players,” Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach said. “She brings excitement to the court.
“She’s going to have success in anything she does. She expects herself to perform at a very high level, but also expects the people around her to perform at a very high level. Kenzie will make Arkansas Tech a better volleyball team and make Russellville a better city. She makes Benton a better place, also.”
Garrett, who added 147 digs and 33 kills as a setter her senior season, said she considers herself lucky to have been at Benton.
“It was amazing,” she said. “The seven years I’ve spent playing here, it’s just been fantastic. The success here is more than I could ever ask. I’m just blessed to go to a school that has a program like this, and coaches like this and other players that love volleyball as much as I do. It’s helped me decide I really want to play volleyball in college.”
Hooks, too, also felt welcomed at Tech, though she admitted she thought she would go to a school a little further away than Russellville.
“I really just liked how the campus felt like home,” Hooks said. “I got there and felt like the coaches were so welcoming. The community, even though it wasn’t very big, I just realized that’s where I needed to be, where I was called to go.
“I didn’t think I was going to go to Arkansas Tech because I wanted to go further, but after I saw it, I knew.”
There is a definite advantage in both Lady Panthers going to Tech, according to Hooks.
“I think that’s going to benefit us a lot because of our team chemistry we already have,” she said, “so I think the next four years it will get even stronger.”
As well as picking up the setting duties when needed, Hooks, All-State and All-State Tournament too, was second on the squad with 230 kills this past year, 127 digs, 34 blocks, and 21 aces.
“She plays with the boom,” Shoppach said of Hooks’ hitting. “What we’ve been proud of her for is taking power off of her hits and hits it with finesse. It allowed her to stay on the floor more and she got more kills so we were more successful because she matured as a player and young lady.
“Henley is so coachable. She is selfless. She doesn’t care what happens with her self, she wants you to do well, thus Benton volleyball does well because of people like Henley Hooks.”
Though a little bittersweet, Hooks had an excellent experience as a Lady Panther.
“It was probably the best experience of my life,” she said. “It’s kind of sad now that it’s over, but I think we went out with a bang and that’s what we wanted. Our team chemistry was really good and we really loved each other.”
Lagemann signed with Division I South Carolina to play beach volleyball after saying she received about 12 offers from other schools. Lagemann is also the only Lady Panther to play as a freshman as Benton was 103-13 over her four seasons on the court. Lagemann earned All-Conference honors as a freshman and then earned All-State and All-State Tournament team honors her last three seasons.
To go along with her honors, she was named MVP of this past season’s 5A State Tournament and has been on the All Preps Team all four seasons.
According to Shoppach, though, it was Lagemann’s leadership she couldn’t have done without.
“She listens to the people around her and the people around her listen to her,” the Coach said. “She is a leader. She is the only player to play varsity at Benton High School for four years.
“USC is getting a player who will be the best in practice, the best in games, will try her best all the time.”
Not only was Lagemann a leader to her teammates, she was a leader on the court as she led the Lady Panthers with 324 kills and a .332 hitting percentage, which was good for 15th in the state. She also had a 43.2 percent kill percentage and led Benton with 266 digs, adding 50 aces and 48 blocks.
Shoppach said Lagemann is driven, which will lead to future success.
“I really think just the team chemistry and atmosphere,” Lagemann said of why she chose South Carolina. “I was really drawn to the power of the community.”
She explained why she chose beach volleyball instead of indoor.
“I think my ceiling in beach was just a lot higher and getting to play a new sport and have more love for it really drew me to it,” she said. “I’m excited and plan to go to PA (physician assistant) school after college and get my career going.”
Lagemann recollected on her time at Benton.
“It was crazy,” she said. “Starting freshman year and getting the honor of playing up and being the first freshman athlete, but from there just learning the experience and having Coach Shoop as a coach really led the way and paved our path to the championship.”