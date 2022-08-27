BEL BUTLER

Benton sophomore Bel Butler tees off in a match earlier this season. Butler shot a career-low 92 Thursday at Longhills Golf Course in Benton.

The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers had an excellent showing Thursday at Longhills Golf Course, sweeping the golf match. The Benton boys took the match with a score of 302, 24 shots better than runner-up Little Rock Christian, while the Lady Panthers dominated with a 276, outdistancing runner-up Bryant’s 300 and Maumelle’s 328.

HAYLIE HORN

Bryant senior Haylie Horn putts in a match earlier this season. Horn shot a career-low 93 Thursday at Longhills in Benton.