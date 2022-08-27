The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers had an excellent showing Thursday at Longhills Golf Course, sweeping the golf match. The Benton boys took the match with a score of 302, 24 shots better than runner-up Little Rock Christian, while the Lady Panthers dominated with a 276, outdistancing runner-up Bryant’s 300 and Maumelle’s 328.
It was a banner day for the Benton girls as three golfers shot sub-100, led by sophomore Finley Van Hook’s career-low 89. Van Hook has had a successful week in general, according to Head Coach Mark Balisterri.
“Finley played great,” the Coach said. “Finley had a career week. In practice at Longhills on No. 3, she had a real good drive and was about 120 yards out and she holed it out to make an albatross, a double-eagle; a two on the par-5. I saw it go in. That’s harder to make than a hole in one (on par-3). She turns around (Thursday) and birdies that hole.”
Sophomore Bel Butler, after shooting a career-low 96 at Hurricane on Tuesday, went even lower on Thursday with a 92. Fellow sophomore Addison Glaze also shot a career-low 95, which was 19 strokes better than her previous best of 114 set last season, to round out the scoring.
“They’re getting better and better,” Balisterri said of the Lady Panthers. “We had some personal bests.”
Freshman Dillon Adams would follow with a 105, freshman Sophie Farmer had a 115 and freshman Peyton Hunt a 116.
The Lady Hornets also shot the best they have all season, with three setting career-lows, too. Senior Haylie Horn would shoot a career-low 93, eight shots better than her previous best of 101. Senior Taylor Moore followed with a 97, three shots better than her previous, with junior Jules James shooting a 113, seven strokes better than her previous low.
Senior Layten Goudy came in with a 118, with freshman Saylor Bradley a 128.
For the Benton boys, freshman Paxton Lane led the way yet again, shooting an even-par 72. Lane has shot a 72 or lower in all six of his varsity matches this season, including a 5-under 67 at Hurricane on Tuesday. For the season, Lane has a 69.8 scoring average and had a little excitement on Thursday.
“Paxton wasn’t happy with the way he played,” Balisterri said. “He missed a lot of fairways, which he normally doesn’t do. He double-bogeyed 17. He was in the ditch and was attacked by fire ants. He played the rest of the hole with no shoes on. He teed off on 18 with no shoes on. We got his shoes back on him, got all the fire ants out and he ended up birdying 18.”
Benton’s 302 was good for first, with LRC following with a 326 and Bryant junior varsity third at 369. Maumelle (381) and North Little Rock (399) rounded out the teams.
Following Lane’s great day to lead everyone, Benton sophomore Mason McDaniel shot a 75, which was his seventh out of eight matches to shoot sub-80. Senior Eli Cowden shot a 76 and senior Whit Warford a 79 to round out the scoring.
“We had a good day,” Balisterri said. “I was really proud of the guys. When you don’t have two of your best players (sophomores Elias Payne, 74.7 average, and Maddox Davis, 74.0), sometimes that affects the way your perform and (Thursday) it really didn’t. Those guys that filled in played really well.
“Mason and Eli played well, and Warford shot in the 70s again. That really helped us a bunch.”
Playing for the Benton JV, junior Dominic Miceli put up a 76, a career-low and his second sub-80 match of the season, with freshman Joe Duke shooting an 84 and sophomore Gavyn Benson an 88.
“Consistency is what we’re looking for and that’s what we’re getting out of them,” Balisterri said. “That’s three tournaments in a row that Eli has been in the 70s or right at 80. Mason has been super consistent for us. I’m excited where we’re at. We have to keep going, keep being consistent.”
For the Bryant JV, junior Logan Grantham led the way with a 91, sophomore Sam Campos and freshman Rex George both had a 92, and sophomore Logan Ayers had a 94 to round out the Hornets’ scoring. Freshman Preston Curtis shot a 97, with junior Hank Penfield and junior Hilarion Atilano both shooting 99s.
Benton and Bryant are back in action on Tuesday for the Bryant Invitational at Hurricane Golf & Country Club in Bryant.