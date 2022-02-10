ANDREW WILLIAMSON

Benton senior Andrew Williamson, 22, competes in a game earlier this season. After tying a career-high 19 points in a win over Hall Tuesday, Williamson again led the Panthers with 13 points in a 58-44 win over Beebe Wednesday in a makeup at Benton Arena.

Both the Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers swept the Beebe Badgers in a makeup game Wednesday with the Lady Panthers winning 45-40, their sixth straight win, and the Panthers taking a 58-44 decision at Benton Arena. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.