Both the Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers swept the Beebe Badgers in a makeup game Wednesday with the Lady Panthers winning 45-40, their sixth straight win, and the Panthers taking a 58-44 decision at Benton Arena. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Benton sweeps Badgers in makeup
- Benton takes 5A West; next up state
- Bryant sweeps Tigers at home
- HG splits with rival on Sr. Night
- Bryant school board rescinds mask requirement, quarantine rules
- Local officials meet with contractors for I-30 project
- Benton, Bryant, Harmony Grove schools closed Friday
- Crews work to clear roads
Most Popular
Articles
- Local officials meet with contractors for I-30 project
- Bryant school board rescinds mask requirement, quarantine rules
- Agreement: District to pay Skelton $310,000
- BPD arrests suspect in shooting
- Body found near Fairhaven identified
- Crews work to clear roads
- Benton School Board reaches settlement with Dr. Mike Skelton
- Benton, Bryant, Harmony Grove schools closed Friday
- Saline County schools announce closures for Thursday
- Bryant PD investigating shooting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.