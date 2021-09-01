Bissette Childress

Benton senior Bissette Childress, 28, looks to set in a 3-0 sweep over Bryant Tuesday at Benton Arena. Childress had six aces on the night. 

The Benton Lady Panthers swept rival Bryant Lady Hornets 3-0 Tuesday at Benton Arena. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

