The Benton Lady Panthers and Bryant Lady Hornets got a warmup on Thursday with a benefit game before the official season kicks off next week. After finishing runner-up in the 5A last season, the Lady Panthers have plenty of talent returning and swept the Lady Hornets in five sets Thursday at Benton Arena.
With the varsity teams going against each other the first two sets, Benton won 25-15 and 25-18. With a varsity/junior varsity mix in the third set, the Lady Panthers won 25-21, and with just the JV in the fourth and fifth sets, Benton won 25-18 and 25-9.
Bryant Coach Leigh Ann Back wasn’t too pleased with her team’s performance and joked, “I survived. I didn’t kill anybody and tomorrow will be a better day.”
After the coronavirus COVID-19 has upset all sports over the past several months, Back said the Lady Hornets haven’t been able to mesh well as of yet, especially with 13 inexperienced sophomores not used to the speed of the game.
“You could tell we have only been on the court all together for I guess two and a half weeks now,” Back said. “You could also tell I have some sophomores in some very big places and they need the experience. They’re a little gun-shy to step in and take over.
“There were a lot of moving parts and I tried five different lineups. I never really had a chance to put two of them together.”
According to Benton Assistant Coach Rachel Dodson, it was that speed which helped the Lady Panthers to victory.
“We’re really excited,” she said. “We’ve been working on making our offense faster. We started with a fast tempo and came out really strong like we’ve been practicing all summer.”
It doesn’t hurt the Lady Panthers returned a lot from last year’s runner-up squad and the chemistry is clicking early on with the youngsters.
“We’re really deep,” Dodson said. “We played all 22 kids. Being able to do that and still pull off five sets is pretty incredible.
“We’ve got so much talent and a big sophomore group. They’ve came in and meshed so well with our junior and senior class. That’s a huge part of our success in having such a good team. Off the court, too. They get along, they’re kind to each other. Everybody did their part to jump in there and help with the win.”
Back concurs the Lady Panthers are good, but it could be an alternate outcome when the two rivals play again in October and the Lady Hornets start meshing.
“They’re a very solid program,” Back said of Benton. “It will be a different story when we match up with them later. We will match up with them toward the end of the season and it will be a completely different situation.”
For the match on Thursday, the Lady Panthers had nine blocks, with sophomore Abigail Lagemann leading with three. Senior Hannah Brewer and junior Abby Hardister had two apiece, while senior Sakari Faulkner and junior Laci Bohannan had one each.
Bohannan led Benton with seven digs, senior Katie Strickland and junior McKenzie Worsham had six each, and junior Bissette Childress had five and also had two aces.
Brewer led the way with six kills, Bohannan had four, Lagemann three, and Childress and sophomore Henley Hooks had two each.
For the Benton JV, Hooks had two aces, and junior Olivia McCallister and sophomore Gracie Aldebot had two kills each. Bryant statistics were unavailable.
Not able to play in the offseason due to COVID-19, Dodson was happy to play a different team for the first time in a long time.
“It was really nice,” she said. “We haven’t got to play anybody but ourselves. This is our first actual opponent all year. We were excited to play somebody else.”
Benton begins the regular season in Greenbrier on Tuesday, while Bryant hosts Lakeside at the Hornet’s Nest in Bryant Tuesday. With the coronavirus threatening the closure of sports this fall, the Lady Hornets will celebrate Senior Night Tuesday as senior nights are usually held at the end of the season.
“We’re hoping for the best and planning for the worst kind of thing,” Back said of the threat. “I just want to make sure … these seniors deserve it. They’ve put in their time through the years and I just want to make sure that they get it.”