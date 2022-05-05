ADDISON DAVIS

Benton junior second baseman Addison Davis throws a runner out in a recent game. The Lady Panthers swept the Little Rock Christian Lady Warriors 12-0 and 12-1 Tuesday to sweep the 5A Central Conference for the second straight season.

The Benton Lady Panthers, the top team in the state and eighth nationally, swept the Little Rock Christian Lady Warriors in a doubleheader Tuesday to finish undefeated in the 5A Central Conference while winning their 59th straight game.