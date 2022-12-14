In a close game throughout, the Benton Lady Panthers would defeat the Vilonia Lady Eagles 56-51 Saturday afternoon in the final game of the Vilonia Classic. It was the second time the Lady Panthers beat Vilonia this year, getting a 51-46 victory in the second game of the season.
Benton sweeps Classic, wins 5th in a row
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
