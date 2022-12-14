ZAYYAH BUFFORD

Benton senior Zayyah Bufford, 24, was named the Vilonia Classic player of the game after scoring 13 points, dishing out nine assists and taking three charges in a 56-51 victory over host Vilonia this past Saturday. 

In a close game throughout, the Benton Lady Panthers would defeat the Vilonia Lady Eagles 56-51 Saturday afternoon in the final game of the Vilonia Classic. It was the second time the Lady Panthers beat Vilonia this year, getting a 51-46 victory in the second game of the season. 