DILLON ADAMS

Benton sophomore Dillon Adams chips in a match at Longhills Golf Course in Benton on Thursday. Adams led the Lady Panthers shooting a career-low 86 in helping Benton to a win. Benton returns to action on Tuesday, again at Longhills. 

BENTON – The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers golf teams swept their tournament at Longhills Golf Club on Thursday, while both the Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets took runner-up honors in Benton. The Lady Panthers had six golfers shoot 100 or lower, including sophomore Dillon Adams’ 86, to dominate the match with a score of 272. Bryant took second with a 294, while Lakeside (310) and Sheridan (349) followed. 

SAM DECKERT

Bryant freshman Sam Deckert competes in a match at Longhills Golf Course in Benton on Thursday. Deckert took second overall with a career-low 83 in helping the Lady Hornets to a second-place finish. 
JOE DUKE

Benton sophomore Joe Duke tees off in a match Thursday at Longhills Golf Course in Benton. Duke tied a season-low with a 77 on Thursday in helping the Panthers take victory. 

