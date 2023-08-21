BENTON – The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers golf teams swept their tournament at Longhills Golf Club on Thursday, while both the Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets took runner-up honors in Benton. The Lady Panthers had six golfers shoot 100 or lower, including sophomore Dillon Adams’ 86, to dominate the match with a score of 272. Bryant took second with a 294, while Lakeside (310) and Sheridan (349) followed.
“They played a lot better,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said of the Lady Panthers. “I was really pleased with the way our girls played. They’ve been struggling since we’ve started and I think it’s just been trying to get motivated. It’s just been so hot.
“We started practice this past week and they got to get out there two or three days in a row and I think that had a big thing to do with it. They’ve played more. It shows what kind of talent they’ve got.”
Shooting a career-low 92 last season, Adams’ 86 on Thursday set a new low, was third overall and led the Lady Panthers. Junior Addison Glaze also shot a career-low 91 for fourth, as did sophomore Payten Hunt with a 94 for fifth to round out the scoring.
“Longhills is a course you can score on if you hit the ball in the fairway and that’s what Dillon did,” Balisterri said. “On Tuesday (in Hot Springs Village) she played really good, she just couldn’t putt or chip, and that’s what’s been killing our girls’ scores is more short game than anything. That’s what we’re going to focus on, getting on the green and trying to 2-putt and not any more. I’m proud of them. That was encouraging and hopefully they can build on it.”
Junior Finley VanHook was just out of the scoring with a 95 for sixth, while sophomore Sophie Farmer and freshman Riley Hawkins both shot 100s. Sophomore Landon Owen and senior Macy White both finished with 109s.
For Bryant, freshman Sam Deckert was just one stroke away from the top spot overall, taking second with a career-low 83 to Lakeside’s Payton Bourland’s 82. Bryant sophomore Kinley Little also shot a career-low 98 for seventh overall, the first time she has broken 100 in her career. Lady Hornet sophomore Lola Watson rounded out the scoring with a 113, while senior Jules James (123) and sophomore Addison Pilkington (139) followed.
“I was very pleased with the way both teams played,” Bryant Coach Casey Mattox said. “Sam played great (and) Kinley broke 100 for the first time. Very big accomplishment. I can tell both the girls and boys are getting focused in on golf and putting in the work to improve. Proud of them.”
The Benton boys also dominated on Thursday with a 303, with Bryant second with a 317. Lakeside (336), North Little Rock (347) and Sheridan (351) followed.
Sophomore Paxton Lane led the Panthers and the field once again with a 2-over 74. Usually a great round for any other golfer, it was Lane’s worst outing of the young season as he had averaged a 66.7 before Thursday’s round.
“I know this sounds crazy, but that was good for him,” Balisterri said of Lane’s worst season outing. “He didn’t play terrible. He had six birdies on the round, he just double-bogeyed two holes, which is rare for him. He knows that course and he tries to do some things on that course he wouldn’t try in other places, and it got him in a little trouble. He’s our leader and he’s going to be the guy. When he shoots “bad,” he shoots what most people shoot when they play great.”
Following Lane with career-lows was junior Gavyn Benson with a 75 and sophomore Joe Duke with a 77, while junior Maddox Davis also shot a 77 for a season-low to round out the scoring and help the Panthers get the top four golfers overall on the day.
“Gavyn Benson played great,” Balisterri said. “Joe Duke is right there. I was very pleased with his play. Davis was 2-over going onto 16 and double-bogeyed because he couldn’t find his ball and it wasn’t a bad shot. The rough was high.”
The Panther scoring foursome were not the only ones to shoot sub-80 as junior Parker Lambert tied for fifth with a 78 and senior Dominic Miceli shot a 79. Junior J. Thomas Pepper shot an 89, with freshman Madden Landers recording a 91, freshman Colten Lucas a 95, sophomore Maddox Raney a 98 and freshman Cooper Campbell an even 100. Freshman Gage Williams shot a 106.
“We’re excited about Dominic’s play,” the Benton Coach said. “He chipped in for an eagle (2-under on one hole). He had a really good round. Parker Lambert stepped up and shot his low round of the year.”
Dominating the 5A state championship last season, the Panthers had multiple players shoot sub-80, not to mention they were without two of their top golfers.
“We had six guys shoot in the 70s and our No. 2 (junior Elias Payne) and No. 3 (junior Mason McDaniel) didn’t even play (due to injury),” Balisterri explained. “That’s eight kids shooting in the 70s. Any coach would be happy to have that. Hopefully some time next week we get Mason back and hopefully the following week we’ll get Elias back. We’ll be ready to roll.”
For Bryant, senior Nick Hoffman and freshman Blake Brower both shot 78s to tie for fifth, with senior Logan Geissler shooting a 79. Sophomore Luke Andrews rounded out the Hornet scoring with an 81, while junior Logan Ayers (82), sophomore Preston Curtis (83), senior Brayden Beenken (87), junior Bentley Balisterri (91) and sophomore Asher Cook (99) followed.
Both Benton and Bryant return to Longhills on Tuesday with a match starting at 9 a.m.