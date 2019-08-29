The Benton Lady Panthers got off to an excellent start to the season Tuesday hosting the Cabot Panthers for the first match of the year at Benton Arena. The Lady Panthers jumped on Cabot in the first set and never looked back in a 3-0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-21) sweep.
“We came out and jumped on them pretty good,” Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach said. “That’s always sweet. As a volleyball coach, a lot of times we always feel like we’re playing from behind. When you come out and jump on somebody like that, we never did play from behind.”
Cabot gave Benton a 2-0 lead in the first set with a couple of errors before senior setter Lydia Buchanan found junior Hannah Brewer for a kill for the 3-0 lead. A kill by senior Riley Hathcote followed before two Mary Grace Guerra aces made it a 6-0 game.
Benton (1-0) went on a 5-0 run later capped by a Brewer block for point to make it 12-3 and put the game out of reach with a 6-0 run capped by a Buchanan to Brewer kill for the 22-6 game. Hathcote closed out the game with a kill assisted by Buchanan.
“It was amazing,” Buchanan said of Benton’s start. “From the beginning, I knew in the summer we were going to have the energy and commitment, and the energy in this gym in the first game of the season was amazing and I cannot wait for more games like this.”
Cabot would actually take a 3-1 lead in the second set, but two Brewer kills, freshman Abigail Lagemann ace and sophomore Laci Bohannan’s kill made it a 5-3 Benton lead.
The Lady Panthers got down 8-5, but Buchanan’s kill started a 5-0 run to give Benton the lead for good. Buchanan’s block for point started a 6-0 run, which included two Lagemann aces and a Brewer/Buchanan double block for the 25-13 victory.
Guerra started the third set with two aces, and though it was close throughout, Benton never trailed. Up 21-20 late, Benton scored four of the last five points, the last coming on senior Katie Morrison, Brewer and Lagemann triple block for point to clinch the sweep.
Buchanan’s stat line included 18 assists, five kills, three aces and two blocks for points.
“She’s done a good job,” Shoppach said of her setter. “Especially when she’s playing front row, we want her to play above the net. She’s starting to learn to play tall, and she is tall, and she has long arms, so take advantage of that. She’s learning how to set the ball in different situations and her hitters are starting to demand her to do that, so it makes it easier.”
And with a sweep to start the year, the Lady Panthers looked like a very cohesive unit.
“Coach Shoop has talked a lot about me talking to the hitters and connecting with them,” Buchanan said, “so we worked on that a lot this summer during the summer camps. And we get in reps and reps and reps at practice, and over the year and summer we’ve built those connections.”
Brewer led the team with eight kills and four double blocks, Neighbors had five kills, Hathcote four kills, and Bohannan and Neighbors had two kills each. Guerra added four aces, with Lagemann adding three aces, a kill and two double blocks for points.
The Lady Panthers were concise and quick with their passes and sets, something Cabot had trouble with.
“That’s one thing we’ve worked on is dropping our passes down just a little bit and dropping our sets trying to run a quicker offense,” Shoppach said. “Because other people in the state that are going to cause us some problems are taller than us, so we need to be able to outquick them.”
Benton will definitely be tested Thursday when the Lady Panthers head to Conway to take on the defending 6A champion Lady Wampus Cats.
“Conway is a much quicker offense,” Shoppach said. “They’re defending 6A state champion. They may be better this year than they were last year. We played them numerous times this summer. They’ve whipped us pretty good, we’ve stayed with them and beat them. We’ll see what shows up at Conway on Thursday night.”