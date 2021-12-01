CHRIS TROPP

Benton senior Chris Tropp, 10, competes in a game earlier this season. Tropp had a team-high 15 points in a 57-51 win over the Lakeside Rams Tuesday at Benton Arena.

Both the Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers came away with a sweep over the Lakeside Rams and Lady Rams on Tuesday at Benton Arena. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.