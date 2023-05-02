MALLORY CROSBY

Benton senior Mallory Crosby hits a shot that hit the top of the right-field fence resulting in an inside-the-park home run in a 15-0 win over Pine Bluff in the first game of a doubleheader sweep Friday night on senior night. 

BENTON – The Benton Lady Panthers celebrated senior night this past Friday with a doubleheader sweep (15-0, 15-0) over the Pine Bluff Fillies in 5A South Conference play, improving to a perfect 14-0 in league action and 21-4 overall going into this week’s final regular-season South series with Sheridan to determine the South winner. 

ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston throws a pitch in a 15-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader sweep over Pine Bluff at Lady Panther Park in Benton this past Friday. Houston pitched three shutout innings and hit a home run in the victory on senior night. 

