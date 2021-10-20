The Benton Lady Panthers swept the Sylvan Hills Lady Bears on senior night Tuesday at Benton Arena. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 killed, 10 injured in collision Sunday
- Body found in Bryant believed to be missing man
- Warrant issued after man fails to appear in court
- Benton police investigating fatal motorcycle accident
- Hornets host Gryphons for homecoming
- Panthers take trek north to face Bombers
- Benton sweeps on Sr. Night
- 2 murder suspects appear in court
- UPDATE: Murder suspect turns himself into police
- Benton detectives on lookout for murder suspect
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.