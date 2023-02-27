BENTON – Wrapping the regular season with the conference No. 1 seed already in hand, the Benton Lady Panthers did what they did best throughout the 5A South - dominate. The Lady Panthers trampled the Texarkana Lady Razorbacks 64-15 Thursday in a makeup game at Benton Arena, winning their 14th straight contest, including 21 of their past 22 going for victories. Benton’s last loss came on Dec. 17 against rival Bryant in the Saline County Shootout.
Thursday’s win also capped the conference at 16-0 for the South sweep, improving to 24-3 overall on the season, which is also just one victory away from tying the school record of 25 wins when the 1993 Lady Panthers went 25-7 with a trip to the state tournament semifinals.
“I think we’re a confident squad,” Benton Coach Jerry Chumley said. “We’re feeling good about how we’re playing. The lulls that we go into are so much smaller than they used to be. We’ve got these seniors that can help get things turned around quickly if we’re not playing sharp. I don’t really have to say a whole lot to them. They know when they need to ratchet things up. It’s a joy to coach a group like this. They work hard in practice and the attitudes have been great.”
It’s been a heck of a run for the 2022-23 Benton version with the Lady Panthers outscoring their South opponents 999 - 540, or an average of 62.4 - 33.8 over the 16 league games. Benton was even better the second half of conference, outscoring its South foes 64.0 - 30.3 over the final eight conference contests.
“The league was obviously down a little bit,” Chumley admitted. “We did play better in the second half and that’s a good sign. It would be fair and normal probably to take some of these teams really lightly and not come out and have a lockdown attitude and intensity you gotta have night in and night out against better teams, but for the most part we didn’t have any letdowns. I have to give the girls credit for that, for being mature and tough-minded.”
Beating Texarkana 71-34 in their first contest, the Lady Panthers were even more defensive on Thursday, outscoring the Lady ‘Backs 13-4 in the first frame before putting the game out of reach in the second quarter. Benton outscored Texarkana 26-4 for the 39-8 lead at the half. With the game in hand and Benton’s bench getting some time on the court, the Lady Panthers outscored Texarkana 25-7 in the second half to complete the rout.
“A little sluggish in the first three to four minutes, but we ramped up our defense and got going offensively about midway through the first quarter,” Chumley said. “After that, it was about playing smart and staying healthy.”
Benton senior Presley Chism led the way with 19 points for the Lady Panthers, hitting five 3-pointers in the rout. Fellow senior Madison McIntire followed with 12 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four assists, with senior All-Stater Alyssa Houston’s services not needed as much in this one, finishing with six points, six rebounds and three assists.
Junior Brynn Barbaree and sophomore Emma Welch had five points each, with senior Zayyah Bufford and sophomore McCartney Asher scoring four apiece. Junior Hannah Cantrell had three, with senior Addison Davis, sophomore Lorelei Davis and junior Presley Pallette scoring two each.
Benton shot 22 of 48 from the field, including 7 of 17 from long range. The Lady Panthers also hit 13 of 16 from the free throw line, snagged 20 steals and dished 14 assists against just seven turnovers.
The Lady Panthers now turn their attention to the 5A State Tournament beginning Tuesday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. South No. 1 Benton will face the Central No. 4 squad, which will be either the Little Rock Christian Lady Warriors or Sylvan Hills Lady Bears. LRC played Mount St. Mary on Friday night and if the Lady Warriors win by at least nine points vs. the Belles, they take the 3 seed with Sylvan Hills being the 4. The Warriors beat the Belles by 50, 74-24, in their first matchup. Regardless of the opponent, tipoff will be at 4 p.m. in Pine Bluff.
“We’re expecting to play Sylvan, but we’re breaking down film on both and preparing for both, but we believe it’s going to be Sylvan,” Chumley said.
Benton will looking for a different result from last year’s first-round exit to Vilonia, 46-37, in the state tourney.
“We’re one of the hotter teams going into the state tournament,” Chumley said. “Our kids are excited. They remember the early exit last year to a good team. We didn’t play all that well. We feel good about where we’re at. We’re going to roll in there Tuesday and hopefully for 32 minutes, we’re going to play Lady Panther basketball.”
Playing in the Pine Bluff Convention Center will also be a new experience for the Benton coach.
“I’ve never been in that building,” he said. “Coaches I’ve talked to say it’s difficult shooting in there. Those goals are 10 feet and their floor is 94 by 50. We just have to go do what we do and not have any extra clutter. Just go play and have fun, and see how far we can go with this thing.”