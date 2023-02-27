MADISON MCINTIRE

Benton senior Madison McIntire, 14, competes in a recent game. McIntire had 12 points and eight rebounds in a 64-15 win over Texarkana Thursday at Benton Arena to sweep the 5A South Conference. 

BENTON – Wrapping the regular season with the conference No. 1 seed already in hand, the Benton Lady Panthers did what they did best throughout the 5A South - dominate. The Lady Panthers trampled the Texarkana Lady Razorbacks 64-15 Thursday in a makeup game at Benton Arena, winning their 14th straight contest, including 21 of their past 22 going for victories. Benton’s last loss came on Dec. 17 against rival Bryant in the Saline County Shootout. 