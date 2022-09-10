The Benton Lady Panthers volleyball team stayed perfect on Thursday, hosting the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves in 5A South Conference action. Benton improved to 3-0 in the South and 6-0 overall with their fourth straight sweep, handling the Lady Wolves 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-16).
featured
Benton sweeps, stays perfect
Tags
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
