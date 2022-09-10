ABIGAIL LAGEMANN

Benton senior Abigail Lagemann, 10, spikes a ball in a match earlier this season. Lagemann led the Lady Panthers in kills and digs in a 3-0 sweep over Lake Hamilton at Benton Arena Thursday.

The Benton Lady Panthers volleyball team stayed perfect on Thursday, hosting the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves in 5A South Conference action. Benton improved to 3-0 in the South and 6-0 overall with their fourth straight sweep, handling the Lady Wolves 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-16).