Both the Benton Lady Panthers and Panthers came away with shutout sweeps over the Jacksonville Titans Tuesday to wrap up the regular season. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton moves closer to entertainment districts
- Suspect in custody following stabbing incident
- Traffic shift set for Wednesday night
- Sex offender caught on school campus
- MedFlight onsite at Bryant High School for training
- Benton track teams dominate Central for titles
- Total new cases under 300, hospitalization up 20
- Benton takes 2nd straight, shuts out Bears
- Combined new cases up 240, deaths up 9
- Bowman’s big game sends Bauxite over Malvern
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.