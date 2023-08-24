BENTON – Fresh off of winning the 5A state championship, and sweeping their way through the 5A South Conference and state tournament to finish 29-1, the Benton Lady Panthers are off to a good start to the 2023 season. Hosting the Greenbrier Lady Panthers at Benton Arena on Tuesday, Benton added another sweep, handling Greenbrier 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-14) to start 1-0 on the season.
Benton sweeps to start season
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
