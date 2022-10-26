After falling for the first time this season in a top-three matchup with Conway last Thursday to close the regular season, the Benton Lady Panthers had no trouble opening the first round of the 5A State Tournament in Greenbrier Tuesday. The South No. 1 seed and ranked third in the state (SBLive) Lady Panthers (26-1) cruised to a 3-0 sweep over the Central No. 4 seed Sylvan Hills Lady Bears (11-11), advancing to today’s quarterfinals match with the Marion Lady Patriots, which swept Mountain Home in the first round. The two teams play at noon today with the winner taking on the victor between either Little Rock Christian and White Hall, or Van Buren and Batesville, with their matches not played as a press time.
Benton sweeps to start state
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
