HOT SPRINGS – For the first time since 2009 and just the second time ever, the Benton Lady Panthers are state champions. The South No. 1 seed Lady Panthers would sweep the East No. 1 seed Valley View Lady Blazers, winners of seven straight 4A state titles before moving up this season, for the 5A State Tournament championship this past Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Like they did in the 5A South Conference, the Lady Panthers swept their way through the state tourney, though Valley View gave them all they wanted this past Saturday.
Benton beat the Blazers 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-23) to finish its season 29-1 overall, 14-0 in the South, with its lone loss to the then SBLive state No. 3 Conway in the final regular-season match of the year. The Lady Panthers, which finished second in the state rankings behind 6A state champ Fayetteville, began the year 25-0 before the defeat, but then swept Sylvan Hills in the first round of the state tourney, swept Marion in the quarters and Van Buren in the semis before getting past Valley View, finishing seventh in the state, in the title match.
For Benton Head Coach Michelle Shoppach, who has coached all over at many different levels, the state championship is a first for her.
“It’s my first state title in Texas, Arkansas, anywhere,” she said. “We’ve been close before. I hope it takes our program to the next step. This is a super team, the leadership we’ve got … I hope the juniors and sophomores that were able to experience this year are able to carry it on to next year and after that.
“Our community, how much the community has backed us. Our students, so I think it’s good for the whole program, Saline County and central Arkansas for us to get the state championship. Volleyball has become such a vital cog of what’s going on in our high schools.”
Every set this past Saturday went down to the wire. Benton and Valley View (25-5) were tied 7-7 in the first game before Lady Panthers senior Emmaline Armstrong set sophomore Isabella Lagemann and junior Khenedi Guest for kills for the 9-7 lead. After Blazer Micah McMillan earned a kill, Guest’s kill started a 4-0 run which she capped with another kill for the 13-8 advantage.
Leading 17-13 after junior Presley Pallette’s kill, Valley View went on a 3-0 run, with the help of Benton errors, to get within 17-16 and later tied it at 20-20 after Benton hit it out. Benton senior Abigail Lagemann, who earned the Most Valuable Player award, picked up a kill before another Benton error retied it, but another A. Lagemann killed started a 4-0 run which her sister I. Lagemann capped with a block for point for the 25-21 victory.
“We’ve been working all year for this with the intensity in practices and all glory to God,” Abigail Lagemann said. “That’s what we focused on this year. We really focused on team chemistry and I think that really paid off on the court.”
Senior setter Kenzie Garrett and Guest got a double block to start the second set on a 4-0 run that Guest capped with a kill, and Benton went up 9-3 on an A. Lagemann and Pallette double block. But, the Blazers responded with a 5-0 run, again helped by Benton errors, but the Lady Panthers regrouped to take a 14-10 lead, helped by two I. Lagemann kills.
Valley View fought back, though, with McMillan getting two kills and Kaysen Lomax one, again aided by a few Benton errors, to tie it at 16-all. It was back and forth with four more ties before an Armstrong to Guest kill made it 22-20 Benton, but the Blazers would end up taking a 24-23 lead on Morghan Weaver’s kill. The Lady Panthers dug deep to come back from set point with A. Lagemann getting a kill to tie it, a Pallette and senior Henley Hooks double block made it 25-24 and Hooks spiked down a kill to seal the win and 2-0 lead.
“It feels absolutely unbelievable,” Garrett said of the state title. “I’m not even in tears because it’s so surreal. I just feel so blessed to be in this gym in the first place, especially after losing last year. It left a bitter taste in our mouth, so we were coming for it this year.”
In the third and final set, Valley View held the lead for most of the game, though the Lady Panthers did not get too far down as Shoppach did not call a timeout out in the set. Down 20-18 after Blazer Jillian Frye spiked one down, a Hooks kill and Pallette block, her second of the rally, tied things at 20-20.
After another Frye kill, A. Lagemann responded with a kill assisted by senior Olivia Little to retie it. Weaver’s kill had Valley View up one before the Blazers hit it out and in the net, with a Hooks ace making it 24-22 Benton. After another Blazer kill, Pallette ended it with a kill off a block to clinch it and the celebration ensued.
“In that third set they got ahead, but in my mind I was thinking, ‘OK, let it get to 20. We’ll see who really is the volleyball team,’” Shoppach said. “They gave us a really hard time getting into rhythm all night long. But when we would get going, it was hard to stop us. They did a good job of getting out of system of playing power volleyball, too.
“I didn’t have to call very many timeouts (just one for the match) because I always feel like they’re going to take care of it. Our philosophy is we don’t let them get more than three points in a row. I think they got five points in a row, but I didn’t feel uncomfortable. I was looking at my kids and they were doing the things to make it better, and they stopped it.”
A. Lagemann led the Lady Panthers with 16 kills, with I. Lagemann following with nine kills and a block. Guest had eight kills, Hooks had seven kills and two assists, and Pallette had four kills and two blocks.
A. Lagemann also led the way with 14 digs, sophomore Delaney Cooper had 13, junior Ellie Fergason and I. Lagemann had six each, Little and Garrett five apiece, and Hooks had four.
Garrett led the way with 20 assists, with Armstrong coming in with 15.
“We just had so much talent and height,” Garrett said. “We’ve never had this much talent before. We’ve overcome a lot of adversity. Being a new team with a lot of sophomores coming in, we’ve gelled really well and just really proud of us.”
The Lady Panthers, accustomed to getting several aces a match, only had two in the title match.
“We didn’t get very many blocks, either,” Shoppach added. “We touched a ton of balls, but we couldn’t finish them. We had to play a lot of balls.
“All three sets we ran out of subs, but our kids were able to adapt because we’ve done that during practices. We give them chaos in practice so we could play chaos in the game.”
Valley View has been to the title match for 20 straight seasons under Head Coach Margie McGee.
“I respect what she’s done for volleyball and girls athletics,” Shoppach said of McGee. “If she hadn’t done what she’s done in the last 20 years, I wouldn’t have done what I’ve been able to do. My kids wouldn’t be playing at the level they’re playing at. It’s always nice to win and I respect her for what she’s done for the game.”
Saturday’s state title came a year after the Lady Panthers fell 3-2 in the championship to Little Rock Christian, tweaking just a few things from last year.
“They were not going to be let down,” Shoppach said of her team. “They felt like they had unfinished business. We didn’t eat Chik-fil-A (Saturday) because we ate Chik-fil-A last year. We ate Subway so we wanted to do things just a little different.”
As far as the MVP and the Lady Panther seniors, Shoppach could not have been more proud.
“She’s been MVP all year long,” the Coach said of Lagemann. “She’s done so much for our team on the court and off. With her and the other seniors as leaders, that’s what we’re going to have to replace. Not their skill, but their leadership. The things they do intrinsically. She’s the leader of that group.”