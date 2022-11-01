BENTON CELEBRATION

JUSTIN MANNING/jaysphotodesign.com

The Benton Lady Panthers celebrate the 5A State Tournament championship win over Valley View after junior Presley Pallette’s kill to clinch it this past Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

HOT SPRINGS – For the first time since 2009 and just the second time ever, the Benton Lady Panthers are state champions. The South No. 1 seed Lady Panthers would sweep the East No. 1 seed Valley View Lady Blazers, winners of seven straight 4A state titles before moving up this season, for the 5A State Tournament championship this past Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Like they did in the 5A South Conference, the Lady Panthers swept their way through the state tourney, though Valley View gave them all they wanted this past Saturday.

ABIGAIL LAGEMANN

Benton senior Abigail Lagemann is up to spike the ball in a 3-0 sweep over the Valley View Blazers this past Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Lagemann earned Most Valuable Player honors after leading the Lady Panthers in kills and digs.
BENTON STUDENT

Benton senior libero Olivia Little, with 5A state championship trophy, along with senior Abigail Lagemann, 10, junior Khenedi Guest and sophomore Isabella Lagemann, show their appreciation to the huge Benton student section this past Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. The Lady Panthers swept the Valley View Blazers 3-0 for the 5A title.
BENTON TEAM

The Benton Lady Panthers defeated Valley View 3-0 to claim the 2022-23 5A state championship this past Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. It was Benton’s first title since 2009 after settling for runner-up honors last year.