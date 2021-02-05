BOWLING BOYS

The Benton boys bowling team poses recently at a bowling competition. Both the Benton boys and Benton girls took the 5A West Conference crown earlier this week in Conway. The Panthers dominated, while the Lady Panthers eked by the runner-up. 

After finishing in fourth place in last year's 5A West Conference Tournament, both the Benton boys and girls took the top spot this season. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

BOWLING GIRLS

Both the Benton boys and girls bowling teams took the top spot in the 5A West Conference Tournament Tuesday in Conway. 

Tags

Recommended for you