After finishing in fourth place in last year's 5A West Conference Tournament, both the Benton boys and girls took the top spot this season. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Total cases up 1,824, deaths up 41
- Benton sweeps way to West title
- Total cases up 2,469, hospitalizations drop 69
- 7 Hornets ink, take careers to next level
- Brewer heading south, inks with Lions
- Watkins to keep the Maroon & Gray
- Weatherford, Goyne make it official, sign letters
- Total cases up 2,426, combined deaths up 46
Most Popular
Articles
- Staff quarantine forces Pine Haven Elementary to go virtual through Feb. 5
- Conway man arrested in Bryant shooting
- Arenado robbery is nothing new for St. Louis
- Bryant Animal Control seeks dog involved in dog bite
- Benton blows by Lakeside in sweep
- 7 Hornets ink, take careers to next level
- New cases continue decline, hospitalizations continue drop
- Watkins to keep the Maroon & Gray
- Marilyn Manson denies Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations
- Total new cases up 1,510, deaths up 44
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.