WESLEIGH FERGUSON

Benton freshman Wesleigh Ferguson, 23, goes up for a bucket in a game earlier this season. Ferguson scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 65-62 overtime loss to Sylvan Hills Tuesday at Benton Arena. 

The Benton Lady Panthers fell in overtime and the Panthers hung tough in a sweep by the Sylvan Hills Lady Bears and Bears Tuesday in 5A Central Conference action Tuesday at Benton Arena. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

