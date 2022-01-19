JONATHAN BELL

Benton junior Jonathan Bell shoots a free throw in a game earlier this season. Bell led the Panthers with 16 points in a 75-62 loss to the Jacksonville Titans on the road.

The Jacksonville Titans and Lady Titans would sweep the Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers in 5A Central Conference play Tuesday in Jacksonville. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

