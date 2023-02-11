The Benton swim team had a good showing at the 5A South Conference meet this past Tuesday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center in Bryant. Benton took second overall behind Lakeside, with the Lady Panthers also taking second at the meet and the Panthers third.
Benton swims to 2nd, 3rd at South meet
- Tony Lenahan
-
- Updated
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
