In the first annual Battle of the B-Towns, the Benton Lady Panthers, ranked third in the state, would sweep rival Bryant Lady Hornets 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-19) Friday at the Hornet’s Nest in front of a packed house and raucous student sections. While the Lady Panthers, now 3-0 after beating Greenbrier 3-2 on the road Tuesday and No. 2 Conway 3-2 Thursday at home, cruised in the third set before Bryant’s late rally, the young Lady Hornets gave them all they wanted in the first two sets.
“Bryant did a super job,” Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach said. “Their program is on an upswing. They kept tons of balls alive and served well. I think it they get a few more pieces, they’re going to be great.”
Bryant senior Josie Watkins spiked down two in a row to start the first game, both assisted by sophomore setter Reece Wilburn, but the Lady Panthers came back with a vengeance. Benton senior Emmaline Armstrong’s set was spiked down by junior Khenedi Guest to start an 8-0 run capped by senior Abigail Lagemann’s kill assisted by fellow senior Kenzie Garrett. Garrett had three aces during the run to put Benton up 8-2.
The Lady Hornets (0-2) responded with a 4-0 run started by sophomore Gracie Brown’s block for point, but Garrett set three straight for points, two kills from senior Henley Hooks and one from Lagemann, to go up 11-6.
The Lady Panthers shot themselves in the foot when consecutive errors and a block by Bryant sophomore Vivian Spradlin made it an 11-9 game, but another Benton run began by a Lagemann kill made it a 15-9 ballgame before Bryant outscored their rival 7-2, including a couple kills by Brown, and Benton errors, made it a 17-16 Lady Panther lead.
It remained close the rest of the way with a Brown block and Benton error making it a 21-19 Benton lead, but the Lady Panthers hung on to nail down the first set.
The Lady Hornets started the second set on a 3-0 run before Benton scored four straight with a Bryant error, Hooks’ kill, double block by Lagemann and Guest, and another Garrett ace for the 4-3 Benton advantage.
Tied at 5-all, a Garrett to Hooks kill started an 8-2 run capped by an Armstrong to sophomore Belle Ventress spike down for the 12-6 lead and it looked as if the Lady Panthers would pull away. But, Bryant senior Jacia Gilbert’s kill assisted by sophomore Emerson Traylor started an 8-2 run capped by Wilburn’s ace to tie things at 14-all.
The Lady Hornets would take the lead three times at 17-16 after a Brown block, 18-17 after junior Lily Orr’s kill and 19-18 on a Benton error before a Lagemann kill and Hooks’ ace put Benton back on top before holding on for the 25-22 win, capped by another Lagemann/Guest double block.
Bryant again took the lead, 1-0, in the third set, but Benton quickly took over going up 6-2 after a Garrett to Lagemann kill. Three straight serve outs made it a 9-5 Benton lead before the Lady Panthers went on a 5-0 run, began by sophomore Isabella Lagemann’s kill assisted by Hooks and capped by older sister Abigail Lagemann’s kill, again assisted by Hooks, for the 14-5 advantage.
A Garrett to Hooks hookup pushed the Benton lead to 20-8 and the elder Lagemann’s ace made it 24-12 before Bryant scored seven straight points to make it closer game. A Garrett to Hooks kill ended the set and the match.
“After this week, I was very pleased with the way things went,” Shoppach said of Benton’s 3-0 start. “You love to get the first one,” she said referring to the Battle of the B-Towns.
Garrett had a big game with 20 assists and seven aces for the Lady Panthers, with Abigail Lagemann leading all with 14 kills. Hooks had 10 kills and three assists, with Armstrong and sophomore Parker Stearns adding five assists apiece. Isabella Lagemann had five kills, senior Gracie Aldebot had three, and Ventress and Guest (two blocks) had two kills each.
For Bryant, Wilburn had 10 assists and an ace, with Watkins leading the way with six kills. Brown had 5.5 blocks, four kills and an ace, with Traylor adding six assists and an ace. Orr added three kills and Gilbert two.
Benton begins 5A South Conference play on Tuesday, hosting Hot Springs at Benton Arena, while Bryant hosts former 6A Central Conference Mount St. Mary’s in nonconference play Monday at the Hornet’s Nest.