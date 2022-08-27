BENTON B-TOWN

The Benton Lady Panthers celebrate the first annual Battle of the B-Towns win after defeating rival Bryant 3-0 Friday at the Hornet’s Nest in Bryant.

In the first annual Battle of the B-Towns, the Benton Lady Panthers, ranked third in the state, would sweep rival Bryant Lady Hornets 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-19) Friday at the Hornet’s Nest in front of a packed house and raucous student sections. While the Lady Panthers, now 3-0 after beating Greenbrier 3-2 on the road Tuesday and No. 2 Conway 3-2 Thursday at home, cruised in the third set before Bryant’s late rally, the young Lady Hornets gave them all they wanted in the first two sets.