Benton freshman phenom Paxton Lane led the field once again on Tuesday at the North Little Rock Invitational at Burns Park Golf Course in North Little Rock, leading the Panthers to a third-place finish, with the Bryant Hornets taking sixth out of nine teams competing at the Invite.
Benton takes 3rd at NLR Invite
- Tony Lenahan
-
- Updated
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
