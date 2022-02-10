BENTON BOYS BOWLING

The Benton Panthers celebrate their 5A West Conference championship Monday at Rogers Bowling Center in Rogers.

The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers bowling teams swept the 5A West Conference championship this past Monday in Rogers, and head to the 5A State Tournament in Lowell today. Read full conference championship story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

BENTON BOWLING GIRLS

The Benton Lady Panthers celebrate their 5A West Conference championship Monday at Rogers Bowling Center in Rogers.