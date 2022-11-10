The Benton Lady Panthers got off to a good start to the season with a 59-44 win over the Greenbrier Lady Panthers Tuesday in a benefit game at Benton Arena.
Benton takes control in 2nd half for benefit win
Tags
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
