The Benton tennis team stayed perfect on the young season, taking a 5-3 decision over the White Hall Bulldogs this past Thursday at Tyndall Park in Benton. The Lady Panthers went 3-1 on the day, while the Panthers split 2-2 with the Bulldogs.
For the girls, both Benton doubles teams were victorious as seniors Alyssa Carter and Shealyn Horton teamed up for an 8-4 win over S. Guy and J. Smith, while fellow seniors Allison Hall and Hannah Grace Fritz won 8-5 over S. Loder and K. Corbitt.
In girls singles play, Lady Panther junior Rylee Sisco took an 8-5 decision over S. Dadlani, with Benton freshman Paisley Hopkins falling 8-3 to D. Dadlani.
The Panthers doubles duos would also sweep their matches, with junior Peyton Shipp and senior Logan Davis winning 8-2 over O. Hayes and J. Dempsey, while senior Nathan Williams and junior Luke Pelton won 8-4 over A. Waymire and C. Wolf.
White Hall would get the better of Benton in boys singles, with Benton junior Marcelles Nash falling 8-3 to A. Bowman and sophomore Blake Covert dropping 8-2 to L. Ward.
Benton plays next on Tuesday when the Panthers and Lady Panthers take on Hot Springs and El Dorado at 3:30 p.m.