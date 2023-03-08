VIOLET MENDEZ

Benton senior Violet Mendez takes a cut in an 11-1 victory over Vilonia this past Friday at Lady Panther Park in Benton. 

BENTON – Taking a 64-game win streak into the 2023 season, the two-time defending 5A state champion Benton Lady Panthers left no doubt early for their state-record 65th straight win. The Lady Panthers put five runs up in the bottom of the first on their way to an 11-1 five-inning win over the visiting Vilonia Lady Eagles this past Friday to start the year. 

