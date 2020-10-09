Seven Benton Panthers will be playing the state tournament beginning Monday in Hot Springs. Doubles duo senior Alyssa Carter and freshman Lily Jessen, doubles duo senior Nathan Williams and junior Luke Pelton, doubles duo senior Logan Davis and junior Peyton Shipp and singles sophomore Blake Covert.
The Benton tennis team played well in the 5A Central Conference Tournament this past week and will be sending seven Panthers and Lady Panthers to next week's state tournament beginning on Monday in Hot Springs.
