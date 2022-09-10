KATE CALAWAY

Benton senior Kate Calaway competes in a match earlier this season. Calaway teamed up with fellow senior Elly Edmonson in a doubles win over El Dorado Thursday at Tyndall Park in Benton.

Playing in a tri-match against 5A South Conference foes El Dorado and Hot Springs at Tyndall Park in Benton, the Benton tennis team came away with wins over both this past Thursday.

