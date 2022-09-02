The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers tennis teams hosted the Beebe Badgers Thursday at Tyndall Park in Benton and came away with a 5-3 victory in nonconference play.
The Lady Panthers went 3-1 on the day, with the Benton doubles duos sweeping their way to victory.
Junior Lily Jessen and senior Emma Young defeated Grace Jones and Katie Young 8-5 for the win, while seniors Elly Edmonson and Chloe Hamilton swept to an 8-0 win over Katelynn Manning and Lauryn Gray. In doubles junior varsity play, sophomore Paisley Hopkins and senior Sasha Stamps won 6-2, while the Siscos, Kenzi and Devyn, swept 6-0.
Senior Emma Browning won her first singles match of the season, defeating Beebe’s Kailey Stigler 8-6.
“Very proud of senior Emma Browning,” Benton Coach Melanie Kiker said, “who dug deep and won her first singles match.”
Senior Kate Calaway would fall 8-0 to Rivers Martin in the other singles match.
The Benton boys would sweep singles play with senior Noah Koch easing past Badger Dylan Kimbriel, while Brayden Young handled Marius Kroeckel 8-4. In JV singles, junior Landon Monson downed Noah Davis 8-0.
In doubles, Benton’s Tyler Dixon and senior Chase Musser fell 8-6 to Abram Chapman and Brock Edmundson, while Panther seniors trevor tucker and Blake Sterling dropped and 8-2 decision to Lucas Young and Weston Martin.
Benton would also pick up a 5-3 win over White Hall on Tuesday in 5A South Conference play, with the Panthers sweeping their way to the win, while the Lady Panthers went 1-3 with Jessen and Young sweeping doubles action 8-0 over Lady Bulldogs Hannah Owens and Paige Davies.
In girls singles, Hamilton fell in a close 8-7 loss to Daya Dadlani, while Stamps fell 8-4 to Mary Caroline Smykla. Edmonson and Calaway dropped a 6-2 decision to White Hall’s Anna Matthews and Arabella Thyen.
The Benton boys swept the Bulldogs with Koch beating Isaac Wooley 8-2 and Young downing Cole Carnes 8-6 in singles play. In doubles, Tucker and Sterling won 8-2 over Tucker Neikirk and Conner Menard, while Dixon and Musser won 8-2 over Parker Todd and Ethan Tomboli.
Benton would also defeat El Dorado 6-2 last week in conference, with Sterling and Tucker taking 6-0, 6-0 wins and Dixon and Musser also winning 6-0, 6-0 in doubles action. Monson won his singles match 6-3, 6-1, with Koch falling 6-1, 6-2.
The Lady Panthers went 3-1 in doubles with Jessen and Young winning 6-1, 6-2, with Edmonson and Calaway taking 6-1, 6-1 decisions. Hamilton picked up a singles win over El Dorado’s Hannah Gatson, with Browning fell 6-4, 6-1 to Mille Mobley.
In junior varsity action vs. El Dorado, Hopkins and Stamps won 6-1, as did Devyn Sisco and Kenzi Sisco. For the JV boys doubles, Rett Jenkins and Grayson Revis won 6-2, with Koch and Young sweeping 6-0.
Benton would fall 5-3 to open the season at Lake Hamilton, with Koch earning an 8-7 (10-3) win over Peter Bobnar in boys singles, while Jessen and Young won 8-2, and Edmonson and Hamilton won 8-4 in doubles play.
Benton is back in action on Tuesday on the road at Texarkana in more league action.