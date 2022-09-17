LILY JESSEN EMMA YOUNG

Benton junior Lily Jessen, right, serves in a match against Lakeside with doubles partner Emma Young set Thursday in 5A South Conference play. It was the duo’s first loss of the season.

After taking a 5-3 win over Lake Hamilton at Tyndall Park in Benton Tuesday, the Benton tennis team had a tough go of it against the Lakeside Rams Thursday in Hot Springs. The Rams girls and boys would sweep the Panthers and Lady Panthers 8-0 in 5A South Conference play.