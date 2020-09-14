BENTON – The Benton tennis team had a good week of play to stay undefeated on the season. On Tuesday, the Panthers and Lady Panthers traveled to Hot Springs to take on the Trojans and came away with a 6-2 win, also playing El Dorado in more of a friendly match as the Wildcats were a young and inexperienced team, with not all scores taken. On Thursday, Benton hosted the Sylvan Hills Bears at Tyndall Park and came away with a 7-1 win.
The Benton boys swept all four matches on Thursday, with the Lady Panthers taking a 3-1 win. In Panthers singles action, Benton junior Marcelles Nash swept his opponent H. Otis 8-0 for the rout, while junior Eli Rose won 6-1 over J. Sierra.
In boys doubles play, junior Peyton Shipp and senior Logan Davis took an 8-4 win over D. Harper and C. Harper, while Panther senior Nathan Williams and junior Luke Pelton took an 8-2 decision over I. Riley and G. Escevedo.
In girls doubles action, senior Alyssa Carter and junior Riley Sisco eked by S. Barranco and H. Pridmore 8-7, while seniors Shealyn Horton and Erin Welch swept T. Wiggins and B. Wyatt 8-0.
For the scores taken on Tuesday, Williams and Pelton teamed up again for a win over El Dorado, taking the match 8-3 over H. Lawrence and A. Dumas.
Also in girls doubles play against El Dorado, senior Allison Hall and Horton won 8-3, while seniors Gracie Finley and Hannah Grace Fritz swept 8-0 over Kendall Ricker and Macey Moree. Finley would fall 8-1 to M. Bonsall in singles action.
Benton sophomore Blake Covert won 8-2 over Hot Springs D. Wittenbert in singles play, while Rose fell 8-3 to E. Sanders. Williams and Pelton, and Shipp and Davis picked up default wins in doubles play.
In girls singles vs. Hot Springs, Hall took down H. Newcomb 8-7, while Sisco fell 8-3 to E. Pace. In doubles play, Carter and Horton won 8-6 over N. Gunnell and Elise Sanders, while Fritz and Finley won by default.
Benton plays next on Thursday when the Panthers and Lady Panthers travel to Pine Bluff to take on White Hall.