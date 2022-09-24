CHASE MUSSER TYLER DIXON

Benton tennis players Chase Musser, left, and Tyler Dixon compete in a match earlier this season. Musser and Dixon won twice this week against Sheridan on Tuesday and Texarkana on Thursday, both at Tyndall Park in Benton.

The Benton tennis team rolled to another successful week, defeating the Texarkana Razorbacks 7-1 Thursday at Tyndall Park in Benton after first getting by the Sheridan Yellowjackets 5-3 Tuesday, also at Tyndall, in 5A South Conference action.