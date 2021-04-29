Both the Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers won the 5A Central Conference meet this past Tuesday in Beebe. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Combined new cases up 240, deaths up 9
- Benton takes 2nd straight, shuts out Bears
- Benton track teams dominate Central for titles
- Suspect in custody following stabbing incident
- New combined COVID cases just under 300
- Farmer: A&P tax is “investment for the future”
- Combined cases up 229, active cases up 39
- Cards edge Miners in Bauxite
Most Popular
Articles
- Sex offender caught on school campus
- Suspect in custody following stabbing incident
- Farmer: A&P tax is “investment for the future”
- Combined cases up 229, active cases up 39
- New combined COVID cases just under 300
- Benton track teams dominate Central for titles
- Lower number of new cases, deaths
- Bryant holds on vs. Lady Eagles
- Benton takes 2nd straight, shuts out Bears
- BAMM dedicates Warrior Hall
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.