MALLORY CROSBY

Benton senior Mallory Crosby pitches in a game last week. After a tough start, Crosby settled down to pitch four straight scoreless innings in a 16-3 win over Texarkana on the road Tuesday. 

 

TEXARKANA – The Benton Lady Panthers ran their state record win streak to 66 games with a 16-3 demolishing of the Texarkana Lady ‘Backs to open 5A South Conference action Tuesday on the road. It was Benton’s second win of the season as the two-time 5A defending state champs will now host the Lady ‘Backs Friday at Lady Panther Park in Benton. 

